Juventus has been impressed with his development during his time with the club and initially wanted him to remain in their squad for the foreseeable future. However, they are now open to offers and have been entertaining interest from several potential suitors.

Huijsen performed well during his loan spell at AS Roma in the second half of last season, establishing himself as one of the top young talents in Italian football. He is eager for more playing time next season, which may not be guaranteed at Juventus, prompting speculation of his departure from the Allianz Stadium.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Huijsen has attracted interest from Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. These three clubs have been closely monitoring him and believe he possesses the talent to contribute significantly to their squads.