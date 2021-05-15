Three Inter players that Juventus must look out for – (Opinion)

Juventus fans have never been as anxious as they are at the moment, anticipating their side’s crucial clash against one of their most hated rivals.

The Bianconeri will host the newly-crowned Italian champions on Saturday evening, and they must find a way to beat them in order to maintain their slim hopes of securing a Champions League spot for next season.

Although Antonio Conte has a terrifying squad at his disposal, we picked three players that Andrea Pirlo and Juventus must look out for.

Alessandro Bastoni

The young Italian is growing from strength to strength, and who can forget his spectacular display against the Old Lady in January.

The 21-year-old could be the man in charge of keeping Dybala quiet on Saturday, as the Argentine star will be facing a tough task ahead of him.

Moreover, Juventus players should know by now that they need to watch out for his long balls from the back.

Achraf Hakimi

The former Real Madrid man has already cemented his position as one the most dangerous wingbacks in the world.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, they haven’t always found success against this type of players, and we saw how Milan’s Theo Hernandez repeatedly escaped from the flank last Sunday.

If Alex Sandro leaves his post in defense, the Moroccan will exploit the spaces to terrorize the Old Lady.

Lautaro Martinez

Although Romelu Lukaku remains the biggest star for the Nerazzurri, his striking partner isn’t any less dangerous.

The Argentine will have a point to prove after a recent argument between him and his coach, and will try to put his speed, trickery and sublime touch to good use against Juve’s shaky defenses.