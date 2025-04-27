MONZA, ITALY - APRIL 05: Dany Mota of AC Monza celebrates after scoring his the opening goal during the Serie A match between Monza and Como at U-Power Stadium on April 05, 2025 in Monza, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Juventus cannot settle for anything less than three points against Monza who currently reside at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

Sadly for the Biancorossi, the team that had taken Serie A by storm over the past couple of seasons under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino has become a distant memory.

Alessandro Nesta wasn’t able to build any momentum whatsoever at the start of the season, and replacing him with Salvatore Bocchetti didn’t do the trick; and it was simply more of the same upon the return of the Lazio and Milan legend.

But while Monza’s imminent relegation could be mathematically sealed this weekend, it should be remembered that his squad still boasts interesting talent who might be capable of producing comprehensively better displays if provided with better circumstances.

So let’s take a closer look at three Monza players who could represent smart bargains for Juventus. While neither can be considered a top-notch player worthy of a starting berth at this stage, they might be able to add quality and depth to the squad.

Samuele Birindelli (Right-back)

Since Juventus have developed a knack for signing second-generation players, why not bring in the son of Alessandro Birindelli, who also happens to be a right-back. The 25-year-old is capable of offering contributions on both ends of the pitch, and has two goals in 18 Serie A appearances.

It should be noted that Birindelli Sr. wasn’t always a regular in Turin, but he was appreciated by the fans for leaving it all out on the pitch when his services were called upon.

Samuele Vignato (Attacking Midfielder)

Not so long ago, the 21-year-old was deemed one of the most exciting young talents in Italian football. Sadly for the Chievo youth product, injuries have derailed his progress, but he still showcases flashes of brilliance.

The Italian Brazilian has all the makings of a superb Trequartista capable of capturing the imagination of fans and neutrals, but he needs to be put in the right environment to explode.

Dany Mota (Striker)

The Portuguese spent the 2019/20 campaign with Juventus U23, so he’s all too familiar with the club. The 26-year-old is a versatile player capable of playing as a centre-forward, an outside attacker or a second striker, combining his impressive technical skills with sheer tenacity and a superb eye for goal.

Mota might just be one of the most underrated players in Serie A, and he should be available on a cut price as his contract will expire in 2026.