Three interesting scenes that went unnoticed during Milan-Juventus

On Saturday evening, Juventus were short of ideas as they suffered their second Serie A defeat of the Serie A season and the club’s fourth overall this campaign.

The Bianconeri lacked character, allowing Milan to control the proceedings. The match ended 2-0 in favor of the hosts, and some would suggest that the final result could have been more woeful.

IlBianconero reporter Cristiano Corbo was present at the San Siro for the big clash and picked up three interesting scenes that may have gone unnoticed.

First of all, Dusan Vlahovic was understandably livid while leaving the pitch. The Serbian had a poor showing, and his abysmal pass led the Rossoneri’s second goal.

Therefore, Max Allegri tried to calm him with a big hug, but the striker looked as if he wanted nothing to do with his manager.

Leonardo Bonucci is another man who had a torrid evening. The Juventus captain was left stranded by Brahim Diaz ahead of the second Milan goal, much to the delight of his old supporters.

The source says the veteran defender was given a hostile welcome from the San Siro crowds, and has been targeted by insults throughout the match.

The Italian spent a lone campaign at Milan between 2017 and 2018, but scarcely left good memories.

Finally, the reporter noted Filip Kostic’s interesting character. The winger made himself heard when Vlahovic called him out for an inaccurate cross. He was then seen talking to his young compatriot at the end of the first half, telling him how he should move when trying to receive a cross.