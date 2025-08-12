Jonas Rouhi is expected to leave Juventus this summer, most likely on loan, as he is unlikely to receive regular playing time if he remains at the club.

The left-back earned promotion to the first team under Thiago Motta and featured in several matches last season when the Bianconeri were short of options in his position. Juan Cabal’s absence and the recurring injuries suffered by Andrea Cambiaso created opportunities for Rouhi to step in and contribute.

Juventus remain keen to ensure the young defender continues to develop, and a move that offers him consistent minutes on the pitch is considered essential for his progress in the coming campaign.

Transfer Challenges for Juventus

It has been a testing summer for the Turin club in terms of incoming transfers. The current strategy involves selling players before making further signings, a policy driven by both financial considerations and squad balance. In this context, the departure of fringe players such as Rouhi could help facilitate the arrival of new reinforcements.

While Juventus would welcome the emergence of a permanent buyer for Rouhi, the club is open to a loan deal should a full transfer not materialise. The player’s future remains undecided, and there is still the possibility that he could stay in Turin for another twelve months if no suitable arrangement is reached.

Jonas Rouhi (Getty Images)

Interest from Serie A Rivals

According to Tuttomercatoweb, at least three Serie A clubs are monitoring Rouhi closely, with Sassuolo, Pisa and Verona all registering interest in securing his services. These teams view the defender as a valuable addition capable of strengthening their squads, and they could advance their pursuit in the coming weeks.

For Rouhi, the priority is to play regularly, a goal that may be best achieved through a temporary move. Should a permanent transfer fail to be agreed, Juventus are likely to sanction a loan to ensure he gains valuable experience at a competitive level.

The coming weeks will be decisive in determining his next step, with both the player and the club aware that the right move could be crucial to his long-term career development.