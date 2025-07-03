Juventus wonderkid Vasilije Adzic might spend the next campaign out on loan, as three Italian clubs are vying for his services.

The Bianconeri poached the services of the teenager last summer following his breakthrough at Podgorica.

The 19-year-old was immediately added to the senior squad after impressing Thiago Motta and his collaborators in pre-season. However, a series of physical problems plagued the first half of his campaign, so he was only able to make a handful of appearances with the first team.

Nevertheless, the Montenegrin put up some majestic displays for Juventus Next Gen, helping them overturn their campaign in the middle of the season.

Juventus have an important decision to make on Vasilije Adzic

But while the attacking midfielder’s talent is undeniable, it remains unclear if he’ll be able to gain sufficient playing time with Igor Tudor next season.

Therefore, Juventus are seriously considering sending Adzic out on loan, and three clubs have already emerged as potential destinations.

According to IlBianconero, Palermo are hot on the heels of the talented youngster. The Sicilians are keen to earn their long-awaited promotion to the top flight, so they have turned to Filippo Inzaghi who has developped a knack for guiding Serie B clubs back to Serie A.

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Palermo, Sassuolo & Genoa competing for Adzic

In addition to the Rosanero, Adzic has two suitors who are already in the top tier in the shape of Sassuolo and Genoa.

The Neroverdi routed all opposition in Serie B last season as they managed to secure an immediate return to the top flight, so they’ll be looking to make some reinforcements this summer.

As the Rossoblu, they have hosted several Juventus youth products in recent years and helped them develop their game, with Fabio Miretti being the latest example. The Italian midfielder spent the previous campaign on loan at the Luigi Ferraris.