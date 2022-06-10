Filippo Ranocchia was one of Juventus’ youngsters who did very well outside the club when he spent the last season on loan at Vicenza.

The midfielder has a good reputation with the club’s youth teams and that loan move was the next step in his development.

His fine performance at the Serie A side has earned him some admirers in the Italian top-flight and he would likely play there next season.

Calciomercato claims Juve has been happy with how he has developed his game and they have offered him a new deal until 2026.

He would not get the playing time his development requires if he stays at the club next season and the Bianconeri are now looking to send him out on loan again.

Their decision comes at the right time because some clubs in Serie A are already keen on his temporary services.

The report claims Empoli, Bologna and Verona have been circling the midfielder and will jump at the chance to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Ranocchia’s 2021/2022 season was a good one and the midfielder is currently living up to our expectations.

The key thing is that he keeps developing his game and that will only happen if he keeps playing.

His next club must commit to fielding him often before we let him join them.