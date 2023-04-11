Three Juventus first-team players expected to start in Coppa Italia Serie C final

On Tuesday evening, Vicenza will host Juventus Next Gen in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Serie C final.

The Biancorossi have beaten the young Bianconeri side (formerly known as Juventus U23) in the first leg which took place at the Allianz Stadium in a 2-1 result.

Nonetheless, Massimo Brambilla’s men are still hoping to overturn the tie away from home.

According to TuttoJuve, three Juventus first-team youngsters will bolster the Next Gen starting formation against Vicenza

The source expects Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea to start in the decisive encounter.

The report suggests a 3-4-2-1 lineup spearheaded by young Italian bomber Marco Da Graca. Soulé and Nikola Sekulov will play between the lines as attacking midfielders, while Barrenechea joins Alessandro Sersanti in the double pivot.

Iling-Junior will take the left flank with Tommaso Barbieri operating on the opposite wing. At the back, the experienced Fabrizio Poli should start in between Alessandro Pio Riccio and Dean Huijsen, while 18-year-old goalkeeper Giovanni Daffara could get the nod between the sticks.

The encounter will take place at the Stadio Romeo Menti in Vicenza, and the kickoff will be at 20:30 CET.

Juventus Next Gen (3-4-2-1): Daffara; Riccio, Poli, Huijsen; Barbieri, Sersanti, Barrenechea, Iling-Junior; Soulé, Sekulov; Da Graca.