Juventus will miss the services of their third-choice goalkeeper, Carlo Pinsoglio, who will be out of action for quite some time.

The Italian custodian wasn’t expecting to earn any playing time, as he remains a mere backup for Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old is one of the most beloved figures at the club and a bona fide locker-room leader, and his presence will be missed.

Carlo Pinsoglio suffers serious injury

Sadly for Pinsoglio, he suffered an injury while training at Continassa on Tuesday. Juventus confirmed the news in a statement released on the club’s official website.

“Following an issue that arose during yesterday’s training session, Carlo Pinsoglio underwent radiological tests at J|medical this afternoon,” reads the official note posted on Wednesday.