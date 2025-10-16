Juventus will miss the services of their third-choice goalkeeper, Carlo Pinsoglio, who will be out of action for quite some time.
The Italian custodian wasn’t expecting to earn any playing time, as he remains a mere backup for Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin.
Nevertheless, the 35-year-old is one of the most beloved figures at the club and a bona fide locker-room leader, and his presence will be missed.
Carlo Pinsoglio suffers serious injury
Sadly for Pinsoglio, he suffered an injury while training at Continassa on Tuesday. Juventus confirmed the news in a statement released on the club’s official website.
“Following an issue that arose during yesterday’s training session, Carlo Pinsoglio underwent radiological tests at J|medical this afternoon,” reads the official note posted on Wednesday.
“The tests revealed a medium-to-high grade injury to the medial gastrocnemius muscle in his left leg. He will undergo further tests in two weeks’ time to determine the exact recovery time.”
In the meantime, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese revealed that the estimated recovery time from this sort of injury is around two months.
Therefore, Igor Tudor and his staff will have to pick up a temporary replacement from the Next Gen ranks, and Albanese reveals the three candidates for the promotion.
Who will replace Carlo Pinsoglio in Juventus first team
The first option is Stefano Mangiapoco, who has been Next Gen’s first choice since making the move from Giana Erminio last summer. The 21-year-old Bergamo native has thus far made seven appearances in Serie C, conceding 15 goals and registering one clean sheet.
However, Tudor might not wish to disturb Massimo Brambilla’s plans, so he could leave Mangiapoco with the Next Gen, and opt for an alternative option.
This would either be Simone Scaglia, a Juventus youth product through and through, or Matteo Fuscaldo, who has recently returned from a loan spell at Sion.
