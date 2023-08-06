On Monday, Juventus will resume their preparations for the new campaign. After returning from the US summer tour, the squad will launch the final part of the pre-season.

In two weeks time, the Bianconeri will kickstart their Serie A campaign in a meeting against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

For his part, Max Allegri will be hoping to retrieve the services of some of his key midfielders for the Friulian trip.

During the US tour, the manager had to do with a depleted midfield. But this situation could change with three players returning to man the department.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli have displayed positive signs recently.

The two players remained at Continassa to nurse their respective injuries while their teammates travelled to the United States. The source expects the two midfielders to be available for the Udinese clash on August 20.

For his part, Nicolò Rovella is also hoping to join the matchday squad that will travel to Udine.

The 21-year-old returned to Italy early after suffering a muscular injury during the US tour. We shall see if he’ll be able to recover on time.

On the contrary, the report rules out Paul Pogba’s return. The Frenchman surely won’t be fit enough to take part in the first match of the season, but he’s aiming to put himself at the coach’s disposal towards the end of the month.

Finally, the medical staff will evaluate Mattia Perin’s condition. The second-choice goalkeeper is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of action recently.