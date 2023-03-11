Three Juventus on loan midfielders to return in the summer

Juventus has several midfielders in their current squad and many more on loan at other Serie A clubs.

The club could lose Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes at the end of the season, but they probably do not have to spend on replacements as some of their loanees look set to return.

Although he has been a key player at Monza, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Nicolo Rovella could return to the club in the summer.

Filippo Ranocchia is also at Monza and has struggled to play regularly in recent weeks, which means the boys from Brianza will likely allow him to return to the club.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia has also fallen out of favour at Salernitana and will now return to Juve at the end of the term.

These players hope to get a chance in Turin, but if they cannot play regularly at smaller clubs, how can they do it at Juve?

These midfielders are budding talents whom we have groomed so far.

We have hopes they will become top players, but next season will be too soon for them to play for us.

Every one of them should be sent back out on loan from the club to further their development in the new campaign.