The CIES Football Observatory has released its latest list of the most valuable footballers on the planet.

The Swiss organisation usually cap their rankings at 100 of the finest footballers around the globe, and Serie A has some of the finest talents on it.

14 players from the Italian top-flight made the cut and Juve has three in the top ten.

The report reveals that Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (€205.6M), Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior (€185.3m) and Manchester City’s marquee signing Erling Haaland (€152.6m) are the top three players in the world now.

Serie A is being led by Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (€106.7m), but Dusan Vlahovic (€87.6m) of Juve comes third on the list.

Manuel Locatelli is 7th on €66m and Matthijs de Ligt is the 8th most valuable player in Italy at €63.2m.

Juve FC Says

Despite our poor campaign in the league and in Europe, we still have some of the finest players around the globe on our team.

This is a sign that we can come back to the top of Italian football if we prepare well for the next campaign and work hard in it to achieve our goals.

Hopefully, the players on this list will deliver top performances for us on an individual level.