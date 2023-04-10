Three Juventus players appear in flop lineup of Serie A Round 29

Sadly for Juventus, their positive run ended at the Olimpico Stadium where they suffered another defeat, this time at the hands of Lazio.

Adrien Rabiot scored the Bianconeri’s lone goal, earning himself a spot in the best lineup of the weekend. Nonetheless, his effort wasn’t enough, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Mattia Zaccagni delivered the goals for the Biancocelesti who secured a 2-1 win.

For their part, some of Max Allegri’s men were below par, and three of them landed on the flop formation for Serie A Round 29 as published by Calciomercato.

In the middle of the park, Manuel Locatelli makes a rare appearance for an uncharacteristically poor display. The Italian picked up a yellow card for a nasty challenge on Milinkovic-Savic which could have earned him his marching orders.

At the back, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro have each committed a howler which cost Juventus a goal. So both veterans appear on the formation.

Moreover, Inter’s golden striking duo of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku are both on the list due to an impotent display in their side’s disappointing draw against Salernitana.

Serie A Round 29 Flops (4-2-3-1): Consigli (Sassuolo); Cuadrado (Juventus), Bronn (Salernitana), Sandro (Juventus), Gallo (Lecce); Locatelli (Juventus), Bennacer (Milan); Origi (Milan), Lautaro (Inter), Rebic (Milan); Lukaku (Inter)