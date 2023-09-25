Last Saturday, Juventus conceded their first blow of the season, succumbing to a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Sassuolo.

Max Allegri’s men performed below par, while a series of blunders gifted the Neroverdi the win.

Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti emerged as the main culprits. They each committed several gaffes. Their horrendous outing reached its climax when they combined to score an almost comical own-goal.

Therefore, the Italian defender and the Polish custodian made for mandatory inclusions in the worst lineup of the Serie A Round 5, as published by TuttoMercatoWeb.

The duo were also joined by a third Juventus midfielder in the shape of Fabio Miretti.

Although the youngster’s display wasn’t as disastrous, it was still a forgettable outing that only lasted for 45 minutes. Nicolo Fagioli replaced him after the interval.

The flop formation also includes Victor Osimhen who wasted a spot kick in Napoli’s goalless draw in Bologna.

Three Lazio players also received unceremonious mentions following the capital side’s 1-1 draw against Monza.

Here is the full list as revealed by TMW:

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) 3

Elseid Hysaj (Lazio) 5

Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Cagliari) 4.5

Federico Gatti (Juventus) 4

Aaron Martin (Genoa) 4

Felipe Anderson (Lazio) 5

Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari) 5

Fabio Miretti (Juventus) 5

Gustav Isaksen (Lazio) 5

Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese) 4.5

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) 5