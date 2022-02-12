Three Juventus players close to signing new contracts

During the second half of February, the Juventus management will be holding meetings to discuss the contract renewals of the five players who are running on expiring deals.

The men in question are Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio and of course Paulo Dybala.

According to la Gazzetta della Sport via Calciomercato, the Bianconeri have already reached an agreement to prolong Cuadrado’s stay at the club.

The Colombian will reportedly sign a two-year extension which will see him earning five million euros per season.

Moreover, the source believes that De Sciglio and Perin should also put their signatures on new deals soon enough.

On the contrary, the more complicated negotiations will be the ones related to the contract renewals Dybala and Bernardeschi.

Despite the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, the Argentine remains a key player for Max Allegri’s tactical scheming, and arguably the most talented player at the club.

As for the Italian winger, he changed agents recently, switching from the services of Mino Raiola in favor of Federico Pastorello.

Juve FC say

Renewing the deals of the players with expiring contracts would be good news for the club. While some of them aren’t regular starters, they remain important elements for squad depth.

Moreover, locking their services will ensure that the club would receive a certain transfer fee in case of a future sale.