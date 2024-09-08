Juventus coach Thiago Motta could receive an important boost on the injury front, as three of his players could be fit again for the club’s upcoming encounter against Empoli.

The Bianconeri had a solid start to the campaign. Despite being short on personnel while new signings were still making their way to Turin, the club managed to shrug aside Como and Hellas Verona by three unanswered goals, before settling for a draw against Roma.

However, Motta’s men will have to negotiate a much more packed schedule after the international break, with the Champions League kicking off in nine days.

Juventus will be playing twice per week, so squad depth will have a key role to play.

And luckily for Motta, three of his players are edging towards recovery, reveals IlBianconero.

The first is Timothy Weah who left the pitch shortly after scoring his first-ever Serie A goals against Como.

The American’s return would be timely as Motta could be short of options on the right wing. Francisco Conceicao sustained an injury while Nico Gonzalez also suffered a blow with Argentina, albeit there have been some reassuring updates on his condition.

Khephran Thuram is also pushing for a return to action after skipping the previous two encounters.

The French midfielder will provide more options for Motta in the middle of the park, and compete with the likes of Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Fagioli and Douglas Luiz for a starting role.

Finally, Vasilije Adzic is also working to regain his fitness and earn a call-up for the trip to Empoli.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder managed to impress Motta during pre-season, thus extending his time with the senior team.