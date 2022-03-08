Three Juventus players edging closer to contract renewals

In the next few weeks, the headquarters of Juventus will witness some crucial meetings. The management will try to reach agreements over the contract renewals of five stars currently running on expiring deals.

But while observers expect Paulo Dybala’s contract saga to drag further, three of his teammates are edging closer to put their signatures on new deals.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Mattia Perin is surprisingly willing to remain in Turin.

The goalkeeper had always been adamant on playing on a regular basis, but he now feels important at the club. Moreover, he has become a popular figure in the dressing room.

The former Genoa man is even willing to accept a pay cut. He currently earns 2.5 million euros per season, but his new deal will see him receiving between 1.5 and 1.8 millions per year.

The pink newspaper (via ilBianconero) also reports that Mattia De Sciglio will remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

The source adds that the fullback has proven to be useful and reliable following the return of his mentor Max Allegri. The Italian’s wages could decrease from 3 to 2 millions per season.

Finally, another report from GdS (via ilBianconero) claims that Juan Cuadrado has reached an agreement in principle with the club over his renewal.

While the two parties had previously agreed over a one year contract (plus an option for another) worth five millions per year, they have now decided to spread the wages over an additional season.

Therefore, the Colombian should sign a two-year deal for 3.5 millions per season with an option for a third year.