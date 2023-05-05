On Wednesday, Max Allegri started the match against Lecce with an unusual formation, especially in the middle of the park.

Leandro Paredes got a rare start alongside the young Italian duo of Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti. The Argentine made the most out of the opportunity, breaking the deadlock with a well-executed freekick.

But despite the 2-1 victory, the Juventus manager will revert back to his tried and trusted servants when the team travels to Bergamo for a direct Top-four showdown against Atalanta.

According to ilBianconero, Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot will reclaim their usual starting berths when Juventus take on Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

The duo have been almost automatic starters since the beginning of the campaign. Allegri gave the Frenchman a rare rest in midweek, while Locatelli only entered the pitch in the final minutes.

The source expect the pair to resume their services in the middle of the park alongside one between Fagioli and Miretti.

Moreover, Federico Gatti should also return to the lineup following a brief cameo against Lecce.

The 24-year-old has recently cemented himself as an important figure in Allegri’s tactical jigsaw and has been gaining more playing time.

The source expects the 24-year-old to replace club captain Leonardo Bonucci who started in midweek, joining Gleison Bremer and Danilo in the back-three.