Three Juventus players feature in Best XI of Serie A Round 34

Last Sunday, Juventus secured a vital 2-0 win at the expense of their hosts Atalanta which saw them climb to second place in the league standings. The Bianconeri were firm at the back and clinical in front of goal.

Therefore, Calciomercato picked three Juventus players in the Best XI formation of Serie A Round 34.

Samuel Iling-Junior makes for an obvious choice after making the best of his full debut with the senior squad. The Englishman broke the deadlock with his maiden first-team goal, scoring from a chance that he started himself.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic entered the pitch in the second half, but still managed to net a fabulous last-minute goal, silencing the Bergamo crowd that was targeting him with shameful racial slurs.

Finally, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani had an outstanding display at the back, keeping Duvan Zapata quiet for the largest part.

Moreover, Inter and Milan both secured important wins over their capital foes (Roma and Lazio), so the two Champions League semifinalists both have a couple of representatives in the formation.

Serie A Round 34 (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio (Monza); Dumfries (Inter), Rugani (Juventus), Vazquez (Cremonese), Theo Hernandez (Milan); Brozovic (Inter), Bennacer (Milan); Ngonge (Hellas Verona), Caprari (Monza), Iling-Junior (Juventus); Vlahovic (Juventus)