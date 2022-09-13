Three Juventus players feature in Serie A flops of the weekend

Juventus dropped points yet again at the weekend after they failed to beat unfancied Salernitana in front of their own fans.

The Bianconeri have struggled with inconsistency in this campaign, but they did very well in the second half of their 2-1 loss against PSG in midweek.

Fans hoped they would carry that form into their next league game against Salernitana, but that never happened.

Juve was sluggish in the first half and the visitors punished them by going 2-0 ahead.

The Bianconeri eventually pegged them back and even scored a winner that was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

It is the performance of some of their players that saw them not win that match and Calciomercato has named these individuals as a part of their flop team of the weekend.

They insist Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean and Weston McKennie all performed so badly that only a few other players joined them in the starting XI of flops.

Several of our players were below-par in their performance against Salernitana and we expect Max Allegri to let them know.

Kean has been a failed experiment and he will almost certainly not be kept at the club, while the earlier we stop picking Cuadrado, the better.

This is because he is now a shadow of the player he was at the peak of his career.