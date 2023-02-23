Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti and Manuel Locatelli are three players expected to remain at Juventus even if the Bianconeri do not qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world, but they have struggled on and off the pitch in recent months.

The black and whites have been docked 15 points for their use of capital gains, which effectively means they will struggle to qualify for the Champions League at the end of this season.

This has made clubs around Europe circle their best players and they might lose some in the summer.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals some players would remain faithful to the club and those mentioned above certainly will remain in Turin.

Juve FC Says

We have to keep our important players and youngsters we believe are a part of our long-term future.

However, we will almost have to offload some men to give ourselves a chance to save money if we won’t earn an income from Europe.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa will fetch big money, but if we lose them, we might not be in Europe for a long time.