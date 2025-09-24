Juventus remain one of the biggest spenders in Serie A when it comes to salaries, and attention has recently turned to the remarkable earnings of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is set to take home 12 million euros net this season, a figure that has sparked significant discussion across Italian football.

During the last transfer window, Juventus placed Vlahovic on the market in an attempt to reduce their financial commitments. However, no serious suitor came forward with a concrete offer for the former Fiorentina forward. As a result, the club has shifted its focus towards extracting maximum value from his performances on the pitch. With speculation surrounding his long-term future, this campaign could well be his last in Turin. For now, he holds the status of the highest-earning player in Serie A.

The Top Earners in Serie A

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic’s gross salary amounts to 22.2 million euros per season, placing him at the summit of the earnings chart in Italian football. Inter’s Lautaro Martinez follows with a gross annual salary of 16.6 million euros, while Paulo Dybala is third with 12.9 million euros. Nicolo Barella, on 12 million euros, sits just behind, with Kevin de Bruyne and Jonathan David both listed at 11.1 million euros.

Jonathan David’s earnings mean that Juventus boast two of the top five highest-paid players in the league. In addition, Gleison Bremer is also among the elite bracket, taking home 9.3 million euros per season, placing him joint ninth in the overall rankings.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Financial Commitment

The figures highlight Juventus’ continued financial power despite recent struggles on the pitch. The club remains one of the wealthiest in world football and continues to allocate significant resources to secure and retain top-level talent. While these wages represent a considerable commitment, they also underline Juventus’ ambition to remain competitive at the highest level.

As the current season unfolds, the pressure will be on Vlahovic and his high-earning teammates to justify their salaries with performances that can restore Juventus to domestic and European prominence. The financial outlay demonstrates the club’s faith in its stars, but it also reinforces the expectation that success must follow.