Three Juventus players named among the flops of the Serie A weekend

Despite earning a dramatic late victory against Udinese on Sunday, Juve’s performance was a miserable one.

Andrea Pirlo’s men found themselves trailing since the early stages of the match, and never seemed to be on course to find their way back.

In fact, the Old Lady were barely able to threaten Simone Scuffet’s goal for the majority of the match, until Cristiano Ronaldo marked his name on what felt like an unexpected late brace.

Even in victory, the Old Lady’s players couldn’t escape from the harsh criticism of the Italian observers, as three of them were named within the worst XI of the weekend.

According to Calciomercato, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi were among the flops of matchday 34 in Serie A.

The Italian defender and his Brazilian teammate were given a rating of 5.5, whilst the former Fiorentina winger was only handed a grade of 5 for his efforts on Sunday.

Perhaps the only side that matched Juve’s ”strong” presence in the unwanted lineup is Roma, with three participants of their own – goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato, and wingbacks Davide Santon and Bruno Peres – in addition to their departing manager Paulo Fonseca.

As for the Bianconeri trio, at least two of them could end up being dropped ahead of the decisive clash against Milan next weekend, with Giorgio Chiellini and and the potentially returning Federico Chiesa replacing Bonucci and Bernardeschi.

Worst XI of Matchday 34: Fuzato (Roma); Peres (Roma), Bonucci (Juventus), Soumaoro (Bologna), Santon (Roma), Sandro (Juventus); Bernardeschi (Juventus), Ilic (Verona), Akpa Akpro (Lazio); Barrow (Bologna), Sanabria (Torino)