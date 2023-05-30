In the penultimate round of the season, Juventus suffered their tenth Serie A defeat of the campaign at the hands of Milan.

The Bianconeri started the match on an encouraging note, but it was the Rossoneri who snatched the lead in the 40th minute with a towering header from Olivier Giroud.

While Max Allegri’s men had another half of play to mount a comeback, their reaction was almost non-existent.

For their part, Calciomercato named three Juventus players in the Flop formation of Serie A Round 37.

We begin with Federico Gatti who mistimed his jump, allowing Giroud to nod home the winner.

Then we have Angel Di Maria who has been on an abysmal run recently. In his final home fixture in Bianconeri colors, the Argentine left the pitch while being whistled and jeered by the Allianz Stadium crowd.

Finally, Federico Chiesa joins the unceremonious list following a disappointing outing on the right wing. The Italian couldn’t find a way through the Rossoneri defenses.

Some of the other notable names in the formation are Lazio winger Mattia Zaccagni and Napoli fullback Mathias Olivera.

Serie A Round 37 Flops (3-3-3-1): Skorupski (Bologna); Gatti (Juventus). Baschirotto (Lecce), Djimsiti (Atalanta); Lazzari (Lazio), Arslan (Udinese), Olivera (Napoli); Chiesa (Juventus), Di Maria (Juventus), Zaccagni (Lazio); Gytkjaer (Monza)