Despite finishing third based on the results registered on the pitch, it was still a largely disappointing season for Juventus, and the number of “Flops” included in the worst Serie A formation is an indication on how the club performed through the campaign.

After the conclusion of the season, Calciomercato named three Juventus players in the worst formation of Serie A 2022/23.

Expectedly, Leandro Paredes earned the unceremonious recognition after failing to establish himself as key player in Max Allegri’s middle of the park.

Not even a mid-season World Cup triumph could revitalize his forgettable campaign. He’ll now return to Paris Saint-Germain following the expiry of his loan stint.

Juventus also claimed the fullback roles, with Juan Cuadrado on the right flank and Alex Sandro on the opposite side.

While the Brazilian can hardly have a complaint, the Colombian’s inclusion might be slightly harsh, as he had to cover extra shifts throughout the season despite his advanced playing age.

For their part, Milan has the largest representation with a whooping five-man party consisted of Charles De Ketelaere, Divock Origi, Ante Rebic, Pierre Kalulu and Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Serie A Flops 2022/23 (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu (Milan); Cuadrado (Juventus), Kalulu (Milan), Ruan (Sassuolo), Alex Sandro (Juventus); Gagliardini (Inter), Paredes (Juventus); Rebic (Milan), De Ketelaere (Milan), Origi (Milan); Pinamonti (Sassuolo)