Three Juventus players recieve Euro 2020 goal of the tournament nominations

Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa have all seen their goals for their respective nations get nominated for the Goal of Tournament award at Euro 2020.

Juve had several players in the competition and four of their stars (Giorgio Chiellini, Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi) were a part of the Italy squad that eventually won it.

The Bianconeri had players in other countries that went far in the competition including Ronaldo who scored 5 times for Portugal.

Football Italia is reporting that some of their strikes have now been nominated as the best goal scored in the competition.

Chiesa scored a stunning solo effort against the Spanish national team in the semi-final of the competition and it has been nominated.

Alvaro Morata’s fine team goal in the same game was also nominated by UEFA for the award.

Ronaldo’s goal came in Portugal’s match against Hungary when he rounded the goalkeeper following a fine one-two to score.

These players will play a major part in the squad this season when they finally join up with their teammates in preparation for the new campaign.

Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain, but if he stays, he can be trusted to score the goals that the Bianconeri need.