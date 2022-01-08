Three Juventus players recover ahead of Roma trip

Just like every other Serie A club, Juventus were fearing the worst following the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bianconeri stars spent their Christmas holiday in various places all around the globe, and some of them tested positive upon their return to Turin.

But luckily for the Old Lady, the situation eased down in the past few days. Arthur Melo and Koni De Winter already tested negative ahead of the Napoli clash.

On Friday evening, the club announced that Giorgio Chiellini has also been cleared from the virus as well

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the captain isn’t the only one who returns to the fold prior to the capital trip.

The Pink newspaper says that Luca Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge could also make their comebacks against Roma on Sunday night.

The two young starlets had some physical issues in the past few days, but they should be at Max Allegri’s disposal for the all-important encounter against José Mourinho’s men.

However, the source believes that none of the three returnees will be starting the match.

Daniele Rugani could maintain his spot alongside Matthijs de Ligt at the back, while Chiellini’s services would be reserved for the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

As for the left-back spot, Mattia De Sciglio could take over from Alex Sandro, allowing Pellegrini some additional time to fully recover.

Meanwhile, Kaio Jorge had never been a regular starter in Allegri’s pecking order.