Three Juventus players would have to serve a one-match ban if they were to collect another yellow card.

The Serie A rules state that five bookings constitute a one-match ban, and at the moment, three Bianconeri stars have already garnered four yellows this season.

The first is Andrea Cambiaso who hasn’t started in a while due to another ankle issue. The wingback made his return to action in recent weeks, and is now expected to make his first start under Igor Tudor.

The other two are Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram. The second-generation stars are both enjoying solid campaigns in Turin, especially the French midfielder has now cemented himself as a regular starter.

Juventus were expected to resume action on Monday in an away fixture against Parma. However, Pope Francis was pronounced dead on Monday morning, suspending all sporting activities in Italy.

The Lega Serie A thus announced the postponement of all four league fixtures that were supposed to take place on Easter Monday, before rescheduling them on Wednesday at 18:30 CET.

So if any of the three aforementioned players get themselves booked at the Ennio Tardini, they would miss Sunday’s home fixture against Monza.

Nevertheless, some cynics might expect them to advertently collect a yellow card on Wednesday, as missing the contest against Monza would be less damaging than having to skip the following showdown against Bologna.

The Emilians will clash heads with the Bianconeri on May 4th at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium. The two clubs are embroiled in a tense battle for a Champions League spot, as they have been swapping the all-important fourth place back and forth over the past few weeks.

Bologna are currently occupying the fourth spot, but Juventus still have a game in hand, and a win in Parma would allow them to reclaim this position.