Three Juventus players risk missing Coppa Italia final with suspensions

For every professional footballer, playing in cup finals is one of the most exciting aspects of their job. Therefore, missing out on these occasions would be a huge letdown.

Just ask Pavel Nedved who had to sit out during the 2003 Champions League final between Juventus and Milan due to a suspension at a time when was amongst the best players in the world.

This Wednesday, the Bianconeri will attempt to book their ticket for the Coppa Italia final when they host Fiorentina at home.

Although qualification is still up for grabs, Max Allegri’s men might be the favorites to win thanks to their slight first leg advantage.

But according to JuventusNews24, three Juventus players could miss the final while serving a one-match ban in case they receive another booking.

The men in question are Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini who have all earned a yellow card during the current edition of the Coppa Italia.

The rules of the competition state that every two cards result in a one-match suspension. Therefore, the three men must be particularly cautious on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, securing qualification remains the ultimate objective for Juventus at the moment. The Bianconeri have lost some of their steam since the harsh defeat to Inter earlier this month.

On the other hand, Fiorentina are currently in the midst of a positive run which saw them climb to sixth position in the Serie A table while also having a postponed match in hand.