A trio of Juventus players are one booking away from skipping the potential Coppa Italia final due to a suspension.

The Bianconeri will clash heads with Lazio this evening in the second leg of the semi-final and they’ll be eyeing a spot in the grand finale.

Despite their abysmal league form, Max Allegri’s men will be the favorites to advance thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg in Turin.

But as IlBianconero points out, three Juventus stars could miss the grand occasion, as they’re currently one booking away from earning a suspension.

The men in question are Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic and Timothy Weah.

According to the domestic cup’s rules, two bookings constitute a one-match ban, and the aforementioned players have each earned a yellow card in a previous cup tie this season.

Locatelli and Kostic are expected to start this evening at the Stadio Olimpico while Weah will be dropped to the bench following an underwhelming outing against Cagliari.

Allegri will be particularly worried about Locatelli who is considered an integral player in his tactical system. Thus, the manager would loathe to negotiate the final in the absence of the Italian midfielder.

As for Kostic and Weah, they have been recently vying for a starting both, although the American plays on the right flank and the Serbian on the opposite wing.

That is because Andrea Cambiaso has cemented himself as an automatic starter and is capable of featuring on either side, depending on the identity of his fellow winger.