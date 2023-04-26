This evening, Juventus will take on Inter in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium.

Juan Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, but Romelu Lukaku replied from the spot, an equalizer that sparked a series of regrettable events.

At the Giuseppe Meazza, the Bianconeri will be looking to secure their path to the final on hostile territory. However, three of our players would miss out on the grand finale if they receive a yellow card on Wednesday.

According to Calciomercato, Mattia Perin, Fabio Miretti and Danilo are all one booking away from a match ban.

The Italian goalkeeper is the designated custodian in this competition, while the young midfielder could also be in tonight’s starting formation

Nevertheless, the biggest blow would be Danilo’s absence, as the Brazilian has cemented himself as the ultimate leader in Max Allegri’s squad.

Moreover, Juan Cuadrado will be unavailable for tonight’s clash, and his ban will extend to the potential final. The sports judge slapped the Colombian with a three-match suspension for his role in the melee that ensued at the end of the first leg.

But at this point, reaching the final remains the club’s biggest concern, as the manager would later figure out how to replace any key absentees.

Fiorentina remain the heavy favorites to advance from the other semi-final after beating Cremonese 2-0 in the first leg.