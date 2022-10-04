Three Juventus players should return to starting formation against Maccabi

Despite ending the negative run with a comfortable win over Bologna, Max Allegri will still ring some changes to his starting formation when Juventus host Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night. After all, the club is in the midst of a grueling October schedule, and rotation is a must.

In his column for ilBianconero, Nicola Balice expects Juventus to make at least three changes on the starting lineup that beat Bologna in the weekend.

The first will be Juan Cuadrado, who is a regular starter in Allegri’s book. The Colombian only made a second half cameo against the Rossoblu after returning from international duty.

The source expects La Vespa to start either as a right-back (with Danilo switching into a more central role), or perhaps in a more advanced position.

Then we have Angel Di Maria. The winger was suspended against Bologna, and will also have to sit out against Milan on Saturday. Therefore, it makes sense to unleash him from the get-go in the Champions League encounter.

The Argentine could start as a right winger, but Balice doesn’t rule out an attacking midfielder role.

Finally, Leandro Paredes should also return to the starting formation. The Regista has been a regular feature in Allegri’s lineup since his arrival, but the manager rested him against Bologna.