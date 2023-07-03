On Monday, Paul Pogba will announce his early arrival for the Juventus pre-season. The midfielder is determined to put last season’s disappointments behind him.

Therefore, the 30-year-old is hellbent on regaining his optimal physical condition as soon as possible.

So while the rest of the squad will arrive in Continassa on July 10, the 2018 World Cup winner has already made himself available at the club’s disposal today.

But according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, Pogba won’t be the only Juventus player to kickstart his pre-season on Monday.

In fact, three injured Bianconeri stars will join the French international. All four players aspire to heal from their respective knocks and offer valuable contribution on the pitch.

The report names Nicolò Fagioli, Kaio Jorge and Mattia De Sciglio as the three players who will show up to Continassa today, in addition to Pogba.

Fagioli sustained a collarbone injury in May during the Europa League semi-final match against Sevilla. The midfielder will be hoping to fully recover before the start of the season.

For his part, Kaio has been out of action for more than a year. The young Brazilian sustained a devastating injury while playing with Juventus Next Gen in February 2022. His rehabilitation has been noticeably slow.

As for De Sciglio, he suffered an ACL injury that should rule him out of action until 2024.