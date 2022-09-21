While the likes of Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba remain long-term absentees, Max Allegri should be able to rely on a bigger number of players following the international – unless others end up sustaining knocks with their national teams (as usual).

According to Corriere di Torino via TuttoJuve, three Juventus players will make their respective returns from injury in the following ten days.

The players in question are veteran left-back Alex Sandro, in addition to the midfield duo of Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot.

These returns should be a boost for the squad which has been recently depleted. For instance, the manager wasn’t able to bring in game-changing substitutions during the embarrassing defeat at Monza – which of course shouldn’t serve as an alibi.

Juve FC say

While Sandro’s return surely won’t excite the fans too much, at least he’ll offer more options at the back. Mattia De Sciglio has been slightly better than the Brazilian, but his performances aren’t breathtaking by any means.

As for Allegri, he’ll be particularly anticipating the return of Rabiot who is one his favorite pupils. For better or worse, we can expect the Frenchman to slot back into the starting formation as soon as he regains his fitness.

Finally, Locatelli currently finds himself in a tricky spot. While Leandro Paredes’ arrival relieved him of his Regista duties, the Italian could struggle to carve himself a starting role as a box-to-box midfielder, especially following the emergence of his young compatriot Fabio Miretti.