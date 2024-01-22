Last night, Juventus returned home with three points and as many goals to show from their weekend trip to Lecce.

While the first half was somewhat cagey, Dusan Vlahovic’s goal opened the floodgates in the second half.

The Serbian then claimed a second strike by putting his foot into a Weston McKennie that was destined for goal anyway.

Therefore, the 23-year-old made for a natural inclusion in the Best XI formation of Serie A Round 21 as gathered by TuttoMercatoWeb.

Vlahovic is flanked in attack by Roma’s Stephan El-Shaarawy and Empoli’s Nicolo Cambiaghi.

However, the striker isn’t the solitary player from Juventus to make the list, with two of his teammates also getting the nod.

Gleison Bremer had another outstanding outing at the back, nullifying Nikola Krstovic’s threat. The Brazilian’s late goal served as the cherry on top.

The third Bianconeri player to feature in the fantasy lineup is Andrea Cambiaso who enjoyed an impressive display on the right flank. The Italian produced the assist on the opener.

With only six Serie A matches on display this weekend, the choices were slightly limited, but Szymon Zurkowski was always going to get the recognition after scoring a hattrick for Empoli against Monza.

Stefano Turati (Frosinone) 7.5

Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli) 7

Gleison Bremer (Juventus) 7

Sebastiano Luperto (Empoli) 7

Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus) 7

Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) 7

Szymon Żurkowski (Empoli) 8.5

Lazar Samardžić (Udinese) 7

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) 7

Nicolò Cambiaghi (Empoli) 7.5

Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) 7.5