Juventus were active in the final days of the January transfer window as they looked to strengthen their squad following several injury setbacks in the first half of the season.

The Bianconeri boast a squad filled with top-level players, giving their manager plenty of options when selecting his team. However, injuries to key figures like Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal disrupted the squad’s balance, forcing the club to act in the transfer market. Reinforcements have now arrived, but Juve’s next priority is securing the long-term futures of some of their most important players.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are preparing to offer new contracts to key squad members, starting with Weston McKennie. The American midfielder has been one of the standout performers this season, cementing himself as an integral part of Thiago Motta’s side. This is a significant turnaround, considering he was initially considered surplus to requirements when Motta arrived. McKennie’s consistency and work rate have convinced the club that he is worth keeping, and negotiations for an extension are expected to take place soon.

Beyond McKennie, Juventus are also working on new deals for Kenan Yildiz and Federico Gatti. Unlike the American, these two players still have plenty of time left on their current contracts, but the club sees their renewals as a way of rewarding them for their impressive performances this season. Yildiz, in particular, has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents at the club, while Gatti has become a reliable presence in defence.

Juve’s decision to prioritise these extensions reflects their long-term planning. They have invested in players who fit their vision for the future, and securing their contracts now ensures stability moving forward.

The Bianconeri are determined to remain competitive at the highest level, and keeping hold of their best talents is crucial in achieving that goal. With contract talks underway, the club hopes to finalise these renewals in the coming weeks, allowing them to focus on their objectives for the remainder of the season.