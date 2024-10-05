Luciano Spalletti has named three Juventus players in his Italy squad for the October international break.

The Bianconeri have a long tradition of supplying top players to the Italy national team, continuing this trend as they consistently acquire the best Italian talent.

Juventus has had a strong start to the season, and many of their players have been in fine form, leading to several being called up for the international window.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juve will release Andrea Cambiaso, Nicolò Fagioli, and Michele Di Gregorio for national team duty.

However, Spalletti has notably snubbed Manuel Locatelli and Federico Gatti, despite both players performing well for Juventus over the past month.

Locatelli has yet to convince Spalletti of his place in the squad, raising concerns that the midfielder’s international career might already be nearing its end.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs on the continent and it is not a surprise that so many of our stars will be away during this break.

However, Locatelli and Gatti would be hurt by this snub and both stars need to work harder to get back on the team.

There will be several more international breaks, and Spalletti will continue to monitor eligible players.