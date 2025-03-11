Juventus has been dealing with persistent injury problems since the beginning of the season, and the team has been working hard to ensure that the available players can perform at their best. The Bianconeri have several players currently sidelined, but three of them could potentially return before their next fixture.

Thiago Motta is already under significant pressure to secure a better result in the upcoming match, following Juventus’ disappointing defeat to Atalanta at the weekend. La Dea dominated the Bianconeri in front of their own fans, leaving them with no choice but to respond with a strong performance in their next game against Fiorentina, which is expected to be another challenging encounter.

Fiorentina, like Juventus, is competing for a top-four spot, making the match a crucial one for both teams. However, Juventus could receive a boost with the possible return of three currently injured players.

According to Il Bianconero, Francisco Conceição, Nicolò Savona, and Jonas Rouhi trained separately from the main squad but could be available for selection before the Fiorentina match. This would be a welcome development for the Bianconeri, as the team urgently needs reinforcements to improve their chances of success.

Having these players return would provide Juventus with a stronger squad to select from, increasing their prospects of securing a crucial victory. Given the competitive nature of the race for a top-four finish, every point matters, and having key players available could make a significant difference in the outcome of the match.

With the pressure mounting on Motta and his team, Juventus will be determined to put their recent setback behind them and deliver a much-improved performance. The potential return of Conceição, Savona, and Rouhi could play a vital role in helping the Bianconeri achieve their objective against a tough Fiorentina side.