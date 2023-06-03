Three Juventus stars make EA Sports Serie A Team of the Season

After an impressive campaign in Serie A, three Juventus players have earned recognition by being named to the EA Sports Team of the Season.

Despite being deducted ten points, Juventus would have been positioned around third place on the league table. However, due to their penalty, they will not be competing in the Champions League next season.

Nevertheless, this does not diminish the outstanding performances of some of their players in the Italian top flight and. EA Sports has acknowledged the contributions made by these individuals.

According to Football Italia, Wojciech Szczesny, Gleison Bremer, and Adrien Rabiot have been included in the EA Sports Team of the Season for Serie A. These three players were in exceptional form for Juventus and stood out as key contributors to the club. They were deemed superior to other players in their respective positions throughout the league.

Juve FC Says

Even though we had a tough season, these players stood out and are why we remain around the European places despite the ten-point deduction.

Hopefully, their performances will not drop in the next term, although we seem likely to lose Rabiot before it begins.

But fans will hope we can get the best from the others in the next campaign so we have more players in the next Team of the Year.