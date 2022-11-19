Paredes
Three Juventus stars named among Serie A flops at the World Cup

November 19, 2022 - 9:49 am

Several players represent Juventus at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow and some of them have been named as flops from Serie A at the competition.

The Bianconeri has had an inconsistent season, even though they eventually hit top form just before the WC break.

Max Allegri’s men remain one of the title challengers after they won six in six before the international competition.

Several top players will represent their nations at the World Cup. Not all are having a good season in their clubs.

Calciomercato has named a starting XI of the worst-performing players from Serie A in the competition and three Juve men are in it.

The report names Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie and Leandro Paredes as three flops from the league at the World Cup.

Juve FC Says

The World Cup is a different competition; countries often select players to represent them based on their reputation in the national team.

These Juve men may have had bad seasons but could shine for their countries at the competition.

Their national team managers will evaluate them in training and decide if they are good enough for their team.

