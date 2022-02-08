Three Juventus stars named in the best formation of Serie A matchday 24

While the Derby della Madonnina was always going to be the main event of the Calcio weekend, fans and observers alike were also curious to witness how Dusan Vlahovic will fare in his Juventus debut.

The Serbian made his first start for the Bianconeri on Sunday against Hellas Verona after sealing the biggest switch of the January transfer session.

It only took the bomber 13 minutes to break his duck for his new club, while his fellow debutant Denis Zakaria cemented the victory with a second goal.

Therefore, the Old Lady’s newest stars featured in the best formation from Serie A matchday 24, as published by Calciomercato.

Matthijs de Ligt joins his two new teammates in the Top XI, making Juventus the most represented club alongside Milan.

The Rossoneri won the infamous derby against Inter thanks to Mike Maignan’s heroics in goal, Sandro Tonali’s combative display, and most importantly Olivier Giroud’s second half brace.

The formation also includes the Nerazzurri’s Ivan Perisic who broke the deadlock for the Italian champions.

Simone Verdi scored two stunning freekicks on his Salernitana debut, so he gets the nod alongside Sampdoria’s new playmaker Stefano Sensi.

Best XI formation (4-3-1-2): Maignan (Milan); Molina (Udinese), Lovato (Cagliari), de Ligt (Juventus), Perisic (Inter); Zakaria (Juventus), Tonali (Milan), Verdi (Salernitana); Sensi (Sampdoria); Giroud (Milan), Vlahovic (Juventus)