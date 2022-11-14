At the beginning of the season, Juventus players often appeared on the Flop formations which included the most disappointing performers of the weekend.

But following a majestic turnaround, the Bianconeri stars are now regular features in the best team of the week.

On Sunday, Max Allegri’s men registered their sixth win in a row at the expense of Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio, pummeling their visitors with three unanswered goals.

Calciomercato chose three Juventus players in the Best XI formation for Serie A Round 15.

Interestingly, each one represents a different line, depicting the Old Lady’s all-round dominant performance against the Biancocelesti.

Moise Kean scored a personal brace, marking him a natural entry. For his part, Adrien Rabiot won his duel against Sergej Milinkovic-Savic which earned a spot in the fantasy formation.

Finally, Gleison Bremer was solid as ever at the back, guiding his team towards a sixth straight clean sheet.

Perhaps Manuel Locatelli deserved a spot as well, but the source instead picked Napoli’s midfield duo, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas – who both scored against Udinese.

Paulo Dybala also got the nod following his brilliant second-half cameo which inspired Roma’s late resurgence in the 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Serie A Round 15 Best XI (4-3-1-2): Vicario (Empoli); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Bremer (Juventus), Tomori (Milan), Augusto (Monza); Zielinski (Napoli), Rabiot (Juventus), Elmas (Napoli); Dybala (Roma); Kean (Juventus), Dzeko (Inter)