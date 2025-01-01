Juventus experienced a turbulent 2024, highlighted by moments of promise and difficulty in equal measure. The club missed out on the league title in the 2023/2024 season after faltering early in the new year, nearly dropping out of the top four in Serie A. Despite these struggles, the season ended on a high note with the Bianconeri clinching the Coppa Italia. However, this achievement did not prevent the dismissal of Max Allegri, with Thiago Motta stepping in as his successor during the summer.

Under Motta’s guidance, Juventus has shown signs of evolution in recent months, with several players improving and thriving under the new regime. This growth is reflected in the significant increase in market values for some of the squad’s key players. A report by Tuttojuve highlights three standout names whose market worth saw remarkable growth throughout 2024.

Andrea Cambiaso enjoyed the most notable rise in valuation, with his market value surging from €25 million to €40 million. The dynamic full-back has been a revelation in the Juventus setup, delivering consistent performances that have drawn widespread attention.

Another player who saw his stock rise is Kenan Yildiz, the Turkish international, who transitioned from being a promising talent to one of the squad’s most valuable assets. His market value increased from €35 million to €45 million, showcasing his development into a key player for the club.

Finally, Francisco Conceição rounds out the trio of players with significant value appreciation. The Portuguese winger, who has become a pivotal figure in the Juventus attack, saw his market value jump from €26 million to €36 million.

These increases underscore the progress Juventus has made in nurturing its young talents and leveraging their potential. Cambiaso, Yildiz, and Conceição represent the core of a revitalised Juventus squad, and their rising market values are a testament to the promising future the club is building under Motta’s stewardship. It is no surprise that these players are now viewed as some of the finest in Serie A, reflecting the strides Juventus has taken amid a challenging yet transformative year.