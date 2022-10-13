Three Juventus youngsters called up to the Italian youth team

Juventus remains the top club in Italian football, and they groom some of the country’s best talents.

Fabio Miretti has emerged as the breakout talent on their team, and the midfielder is making progress in his development.

That should make it easy for others to believe their turn will come. He is also a member of the Italian youth national team now.

However, he won’t be the last youngster from Juve to represent the Italian youth team.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals three Bianconeri youngsters have been named in the Italian Under-15 national team.

The report claims midfielders Paolo Ceppi and Benito Borasio, alongside striker Luca Cesare Bracco, have been called up.

They will hope to get chances to represent their nation and make the club proud.

Juve FC Says

We remain a source for top talents, and these selections show we have the facility needed to groom and attract talented youngsters to the club.

The Bianconeri will hope this helps their development because the club sees them as important members of their team in the future.

Other youth team members who have not been chosen will see this as a motivation to do better and earn recognition.