Three Juventus youngsters make Italy’s U17 squad for the European championship

Juventus is the biggest club in Italy and continues to nurture top talents they can add to their senior side.

The U19 and Next Gen team has helped them groom players utilised by the different Italian youth national teams until they play for the senior side.

Ahead of the European U17 championship, three of their youngsters have been named to the Italy national team squad for the competition.

The competition runs from the 17th of this month until the 2nd of June and Bernardo Corradi has named a 20-man squad, with three from Juve, according to Calciomercato.

Defenders Alessandro Bassino and Filippo Pagnucco, as well as midfielder Francesco Crapisto, have been called up from Juve.

Juve FC Says

It is a thing of pride to represent your country at any level and we are also proud that our youngsters are getting national recognition for their hard work at the club.

Italy is one of the strongest footballing nations in Europe and we will certainly make a name for ourselves in the competition and hopefully win it.

The experience would be very useful to all the players who have been called up and it will also motivate them to work harder when they return so they can get more international call ups.