Thankfully, Juventus are currently blessed with a plethora of youngsters who are ready to make a splash at the top level. However, the strong competition means that some of them will have to sharpen their tools elsewhere before earning a regular place at Max Allegri’s court.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, three Juventus youngsters could leave Turin on loan this January.

The first is Marley Aké who was one of the first Next Gen players to make the jump to the senior squad. The Frenchman will turn 22 this week, and after spending the majority of the first half of the season on the treatment table, he made his return to the pitch in the recently friendly tests.

The source claims that Genoa will attempt to bolster their ranks by snatching the services of the former Marseille winger.

While the Rossoblu are pushing for a Serie A return, their crosstown rivals Sampdoria are desperately hoping to avoid relegation to Serie B, and have set their sights on the talented Matias Soulé who’s one of the absolute best young jewels at Juventus.

Finally, the source links Serie B side Brescia with a switch for Juventus Next Gen wingback Tommaso Barbieri.

However, the report doesn’t expect all three to leave, since their departures would leave the club short of options on the right flank, especially if the management doesn’t reinforce the first team with a new signing.