This evening, Bologna and Juventus will cross paths at the Stadio Dall’Ara in a crucial clash for the pivotal 4th place in the Serie A table.

The Bianconeri and the Rossoblu aren’t alone in the Champions League race, as Roma, Lazio and Fiorentina are involved as well, but this direct showdown will steal the headlines this week.

Where to watch Bologna vs Juventus

As confirmed by Football Italia, this contest will be shown on TNT Sports 1, OneFootball in the UK, and Paramount+ and Fox Deportes in the USA.

Juventus fans will make sure to catch this thrilling contest, which will also include a host of intriguing battles all over the pitch.

So let’s take a closer look at three interesting duels that are expected to ensue on Sunday evening.

Lewis Ferguson vs Khephren Thuram

This will be an interesting battle in the middle of the park between a Juventus summer signing and another who could have joined if it wasn’t for his injury.

These two players can cover every inch of the pitch, so we expect them to cross paths on several occasions.

(Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images)

Riccardo Orsolini vs Andrea Cambiaso

Andrea Cambiaso hasn’t been at his best for months, but he’ll have to up his game when he takes on Riccardo Orsolini who has been in sharp form as of late.

The winger put Inter to the sword with a last-gasp winner a couple of weeks back, and he’ll be looking to inflict damage against his former club on Sunday. These two Azzurri stars could be involved in skirmishes at both ends of the field.

Jhon Lucimi vs Randal Kolo Muani

In recent weeks, Jhon Lucimi has been linked with a summer move to Juventus while Randal Kolo Muani’s future is anyone’s guess.

Nevertheless, all summer plans will be placed aside this evening when the two players go head to head in a crunch duel.

The Frenchman reconciled with the net last weekend when he scored against Monza, so he’ll be determined to prove his worth to Igor Tudor once more before Dusan Vlahovic returns from injury.