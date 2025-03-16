FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 13: Nicolo' Fagioli Moise Kean and Robin Gosens of ACF Fiorentina celebrates the victory after during the UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between ACF Fiorentina and Panathinaikos FC at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 13, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

While the contests between Fiorentina and Juventus are often synonymous with players meeting their past, this one has a slightly different beat. On most occasions, those who made the move from Florence to Turin are the ones who grab the headlines (the likes of Roberto Baggio, Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa). But this time, it is quite the opposite.

Now surely Dusan Vlahovic is still a Bianconero, but his role has been vastly reduced since the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, while Nicolas Gonzalez is already something of an afterthought, even though he’s only making his first return to the Artemio Franchi following his summer exit.

On the other hand, the revitalised Moise Kean and Nicolo Fagioli are the ones making the noise this time around. The Italian duo will be keen to prove their worth after being shown the door by the club that witnessed their first steps in professional football, especially the midfielder whose wound remains fresh.

So let’s take a closer look at three key battles that could prove elemental in Sunday night’s fixture, with the two former Juventus stars taking centre stage.

Nicolo Fagioli vs Teun Koopmeiners

With Fagioli asserting the centre role in Raffaele Palladino’s 3-5-2 formation, a clash with Teun Koopmeiners is almost inevitable. The Italian will be looking to take control in the middle of the park alongside his new allies Yacine Adli and Michael Folorunsho, and simultaneously keep the Dutchman as quiet as he’s been since his arrival in Turin.

Robin Gosens vs Timothy Weah

This will be an interesting battle on the wings between the savvy German and the speedy American. Both players have the ability to cause havoc when they surge forward, but can also be caught when they go too deep in their forays. In the grand scheme of things, this duel could prove pivotal in tipping the scale one way or the other.

Moise Kean vs Lloyd Kelly

If Lloyd Kelly gets the nod as expected, he’ll be in for a real fight against one of the most physically-imposing strikers in Serie A. The Englishman might be able to match Kean’s brawn, but the fans will be worried about his ability to keep the in-form striker in check, as unlike last season, he’s been scoring from half chances nowadays.