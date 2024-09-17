On their long-awaited Champions League return, Juventus will host the high-flying PSV Eindhoven at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Thiago Motta will be making his debut in the competition against the vastly experienced Peter Bosz in what will be a thrilling tactical battle.

Moreover, there will be some interesting duels all over the field, and La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle sheds light on three of them.

The first is between Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz and PSV right-back Richard Ledezma. The American is originally an attacking midfielder who thrives when going forward but tends to leave spaces behind him.

This could be ideal for Yildiz who will have the opportunity to pounce on the acres of space when the Bianconeri launch counter-attacks. He might also have the upper hand in one-on-one situations thanks to his supreme dribbling skills.

The second duel pits Gleison Bremer against Luuk de Jong who is enjoying the finest spell of his career at the age of 34.

The big striker is a terrific threat in the air, so Bremer and Federico Gatti might find it hard to prevail in aerial duels.

Finally, Della Valle talks about the midfield skirmish between two Dutch midfielders who have some attributes in common. These are Teun Koopmeiners and Guus Til.

These two players will have essential roles for their respective teams in both phases of the match, and whoever wins this duel will give his side a substantial advantage.