Three key battles to watch in Juventus Vs Milan – (Opinion)

For the second weekend in a row, Juventus will be taking part in a major Serie A showdown. Last Saturday, a depleted team couldn’t handle the southern heat in Napoli, but this time around, the Old Lady’s morale appears to be a bit higher.

Max Allegri welcomed back his South American players who missed the Stadio Maradona clash, and the Champions League win over Malmo gave the squad a significant mental boost. But will it be enough to earn the victory over the high-flying Milan?

The encounter against the Rossoneri should prove to be a thrilling tactical skirmish between the two managers, and here are three key personal battles between the players on the pitch.

Giorgio Chiellini Vs Ante Rebic

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud out of the picture, Ante Rebic should once again lead the line for Stefano Pioli. The Croatian’s mix of physical strength and tactical smart movement could bother the Old Lady’s backline.

But with Giorgio Chiellini back to the fold, Juventus fans will be hoping that the legendary center back provides the needed experience to deal with Milan’s unorthodox striker.

Juan Cuadrado Vs Theo Hernandez

This one should be all over the place. On the same flank, Danilo will be dealing with Leao (in yet another tough encounter) but when it comes to Cuadrado and Theo, each manager will be hoping that his man pushes his opponent back and prevent him from galloping forward.

At the same time, each wingback will try to exploit the spaces that his counterpart leaves behind. This should be thrilling to watch.

Manuel Locatelli Vs Brahim Diaz

Locatelli is still adjusting to life in Turin, and will have a tough test ahead of him. Diaz loves to operate within the hole behind the center forward, and the Euro 2020 winner should be in charge in closing down the space and prevent the Spaniard from creating dangerous plays.

On the other hand, the former Sassuolo man will be the deep-lying playmaker against his former side, but will probably have to deal with Brahim’s high pressure while he tries to bring the ball forward for Juventus. The outcome of this battle could play a major in deciding the winner on Sunday.